General election results have been certified and candidates are facing a June 10 run-off election for Comanche Nation postings.
A total of 1,293 Comanche voters cast ballots for the May 13 general election. The Comanche Business Committee certified the election results last Thursday.
Julia Mantzke won the tribal administrator position by collecting 55.36 percent of the votes. The top two candidates not reaching the 50 percent threshold of votes will be on the upcoming ballot.
The run-off election will see the following candidates facing off:
•Secretary/treasurer: Michael Keahbone and John David Wahnee.
Keahbone received 40.03 percent of the vote, Wahnee, 38.77 percent; and Robert Tippeconnie , 21.20 percent.
•Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 3: Alice Kassanavoid and Tanisha Burgess.
Kassanavoid received 32.03 percent of the vote; Burgess, 20.72 percent; Ron Red Elk, 19.23 percent; Michael F. Burges, 16.64 percent; and Leonard Parker, 11.38 percent.
•Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 4: Robert Komahcheet Jr. and Jordan Fox.
Komahcheet received 48.50 percent of the vote; Fox, 29.19 percent; and Geneva Hadley, 22.31 percent.
•Tribal Attorney: Dorsey & Whitney and Crowe & Dunleavy.
Dorsey & Whitney, LLC, received 40.97 percent; Crowe & Dunlevy, 33.68 percent; and Big Fire Law & Policy Group, LLC, 25.34 percent.
There will be a virtual candidate forum on May 30.
All tribal members are invited to watch.
If you have questions that you would like to have considered for the candidates, you may submit them via the online submission form: https://comanchenation.com/runoff.
All line items to the tribe’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget passed during the May 13 election. The proposed total of the budget is unavailable. The Constitution has reached out for the numbers.
•May 26, last day to request an absentee ballot.
•June 9, early in-person voting.
•June 10, run-off election; absentee ballots due at the Lawton Post Office by noon.
•June 13, election certification by 5 p.m