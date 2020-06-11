The Comanche Nation is taking applications for assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Comanche Nation was awarded $27,309,838 in funds from the U.S. Treasury Department to be used to assist tribal members, services and programs though the newly established CARES Act Program.
The assistance disbursements will follow the guidelines of the Coronavirus Relief Fund issued by the Federal Government for items such as utilities, rental/mortgage, education and food. The funds will be distributed through an application process, according to Jolene Schonchin, tribe information officer. Individual cash payouts are not among the approved methods of distribution of the funds and would lead to the tribe repaying those funds to the Treasury Department.
Tribal members may pick up an application from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Comanche Nation Complex’s Watchetaker Hall, 9 miles north of Lawton.
Once an application is filled out, an appointment will be set up for tribal members to bring the necessary documentation to complete the process.
The CARES Act Assistance Application can also be found online at www.comanchenation.com.
For the safety of the public and tribal employees, temperatures will be taken at the north entrance of the Comanche Tribal Complex, Schonchin said. Face masks are also required to be worn at all times at the Comanche Complex. Anyone who has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter the tribal headquarters.
Assistance through the Comanche Nation Social Services Department also is available for Comanche Tribal members.
Comanche Nation Tribal Administrator Phyllis Attocknie clarified that these are two separate programs with separate funding sources.
When entering the complex, tribal members will be asked which program they wish to apply for, and they will be directed to the correct area on the campus to apply, Schonchin said.
Tribal members who need assistance with food and cleaning supplies through the COVID-19 Assistance can apply for the Comanche Nation Emergency Management’s (CNEM) COVID-19 Assistance Form online, at the tribe’s website, www.comanchenation.com; or by calling the CNEM Hotline, (580) 492-3628. If the hotline is busy, call again.
For more information about the CARES Act Program, call (580) 492-3775.