Housing construction and rehabilitation received a shot in the arm Thursday for Comanche tribal members with a $1.035 million award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The Comanche Nation Housing Authority was awarded the money for COVID-19 relief. The money will assist the program with its prevention, preparation and response efforts to the ongoing pandemic through housing construction and rehabilitation, according to Housing Authority Deputy Director Nora Sovo.
“Overcrowding is one of the most crucial housing issues among our tribal nation,” she said. “This is the first time our team will have the opportunity to specifically address this matter thanks to the additional support and funding we have received from this grant.”
The one-time federal grant is part of the Indian Community Development Block Grant Imminent Threat-American Rescue Plan. Sovo said the funding will allow the Housing Authority to extend its home improvement efforts through two programs:
•Homeowner Rehabilitation Program, up to 15 units with ventilation systems;
•Construction Program, up to 12 units suffering overcrowded conditions.
“We conducted a survey with responses from over 100 tribal members on what issues they felt were the most prominent and needed immediate attention,” she said. “Over 60 percent of respondents stated they live in substandard or overcrowded conditions with more than 90 percent reporting the need for improvements to their home mechanical ventilation systems.”
Sovo said the Homeowner Rehabilitation Program will focus on repairing or replacing ventilation systems in order to improve the air quality by removing allergens, pollutants and moisture that can enhance COVID-19 risks.
The Construction Program will reduce overcrowding by building and additional bedroom or bathroom space in qualified units.
Both programs are accepting applications from tribal members who are living within the tribe’s service areas and are income eligible, according to Sovo. The Housing Authority will select homes in urgent need of rehabilitation services based upon living conditions and other eligibility requirements.
All services must be completed within the grant’s one-year term life, expiring on Feb. 28, 2023.
The Comanche Nation Housing Authority serves five counties in Southwest Oklahoma, including Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa, and Tillman, for federal grant programs.