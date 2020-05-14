The COVID-19 pandemic has stricken another casualty as it has been identified as the cancellation of this year’s Comanche Nation Princess Election Powwow.
Jolene Schonchin, director of the Comanche Nation Princess Sorority, said the annual powwow had been scheduled for May 23. The pandemic is too much of a risk this year.
The 2020 Comanche Nation Princess Election will proceed, however. Voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 22 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23 at the main entrance of Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
The crowning of the 2020 Jr. Comanche Nation Princess and the 2020 Comanche Nation Princess will be seen live on Facebook May 23, Schonchin said.
“Social distancing will be in effect when voting,” she said. “Comanche tribal members have to be 18 years old to vote, and will need to bring a tribal or state ID.”
The candidates for the 2020 Jr. Comanche Nation Princess are (in alphabetical order) Weya?koroo Rebecca Burgess and Angelina Steinmeyer.
The candidates for the 2020 Comanche Nation Princess are (in alphabetical order) Kasey Long and Rita Monoessy.