SHAWNEE — A Comanche Nation police officer has been honored for her actions after a vehicle accident on March 22, 2022.
Lacey Pueblo was honored as 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion, Department of Oklahoma, after an incident involving a vehicle accident in rain-swollen Medicine Creek.
“Her bravery and courageous instinct exemplifies the ‘Protect & Serve’ image of the community of law enforcement professionals,” Post Commander of American Legion 306 David F. Finch said.
Pueblo was awarded the title of Oklahoma Officer of the Year at the annual Department convention on July 15 in Shawnee, according to a release. Officers are nominated at local Post level after surpassing “the official duty requirements” and showing “a pattern of community service and professional accomplishment.”
According to the release, Pueblo was selected “primarily for her actions that went well beyond what was called for when she, with other officers from Comanche Nation Police Department and Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, responded to an auto accident that left a car and driver in the rain swollen Medicine Creek.”
Pueblo will represent Oklahoma for The American Legion 2024 National Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, the release said.
“The American Legion, Department of Oklahoma, believes that Officer Pueblo’s potentially life-saving actions of March 22, 2022 were the deciding factor in selecting her from amongst the several other nominees for the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award,” Finch said. “We are honored that she will represent the State of Oklahoma at The American Legion National Convention to be held later this month in Charlotte, N.C.”
Efforts to contact Pueblo for comment were unsuccessful.