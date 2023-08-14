Lacey Pueblo Comanche Nation Police

American Legion, Department of Oklahoma Commander Jim Quinn, left, along with Vice Commander Brett Martin made the presentation to Comanche Nation Police Officer Lacey Pueblo.

 Jim Rees/Courtesy photo

SHAWNEE — A Comanche Nation police officer has been honored for her actions after a vehicle accident on March 22, 2022.

Lacey Pueblo was honored as 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion, Department of Oklahoma, after an incident involving a vehicle accident in rain-swollen Medicine Creek.

Recommended for you