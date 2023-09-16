OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Comanche Nation will serve 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing his father with a concrete block.
Phillip Keith Ray, 45, of Chickasha, was sentenced in U.S. Western District Court to serve 300 months in federal prison for second-degree murder in Indian Country, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. The plea follows a grand-jury indictment returned March 1, 2022.
Phillip Ray pleaded guilty to killing his father, Charles Ray, 76, on Oct. 19, 2021. As part of his plea, Ray admitted to striking the victim on the head with a cinder block.
Chickasha police were called to a home and found the elder Ray dead in the backyard with significant injuries to his head, according to the criminal complains. A concrete block was found near the body.
Phillip Ray was home at the time of the murder. Investigators said another family told police it was believed the son killed the father.
Investigators at the time reported Phillip Ray appeared to have recently washed the blood from his hands before police arrival; however, there was fresh blood on his clothing. He was arrested at the scene.
The case was charged in federal court because Ray is a citizen of the Comanche Nation and the crime took place within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation.
At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot sentenced Ray to serve 25 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. In announcing the sentence, the court noted the need to incapacitate the defendant and protect the public from any potential future violence.
Phillip Ray has a prior October 2005 conviction in Grady County for felony counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
