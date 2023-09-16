OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Comanche Nation will serve 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing his father with a concrete block.

Phillip Keith Ray, 45, of Chickasha, was sentenced in U.S. Western District Court to serve 300 months in federal prison for second-degree murder in Indian Country, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. The plea follows a grand-jury indictment returned March 1, 2022.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

