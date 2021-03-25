Comanche Nation Law Enforcement has been enlisted to investigate the suspended chairman of the tribe.
On March 18, the Comanche Business Committee released a statement regarding the status of Chairman William Nelson Sr.
“As the investigation continues, Chairman Nelson is not authorized to be on the tribal complex grounds or included in the Nation’s business. He is not authorized to conduct business or represent the Nation while on suspension.”
The business committee stated tribal operations will continue “as his suspension has no impact on running the day-to-day operations of the Nation.”
Comanche Nation Law Enforcement was called in to investigate Nelson following the passage of a resolution first proposed by Committee person No. 2 Diana Gail Sovo-Doyebi during the March 6 monthly meeting of the committee. The resolution called for Nelson to be suspended and to turn in all Comanche Nation-owned computer equipment, including his laptop, jump drives, keys and cell phones. It also would make him ineligible to seek any leadership position or employment within Comanche Nation and/or any of its entities until the investigation is complete.
The information Sovo-Doyebi cited as the reason of need for an investigation:
•Contracts initiated and signed by Nelson that were suspected to be outside legal quorum and under no legal review by counsel under “false presentation.”
•Actions directed without a legal quorum.
•The illegal movement of funds from 60 percent operations to 40 percent per cap account fund in excess of $3 million.
•The discovery of bank accounts unknown to the CBC, including debit cards from account No. 7474 with BancFirst that remain open after actions to terminate them. Sovo-Doyebi also cited questionable charges to the account.
•Changes to the CBC-approved proposed Fiscal Year 2021-2022 line-item budget that were agreed to in a prior CBC meeting. The numbers had to be corrected and justified in the February meeting of the CBC.
Following an executive session on March 8, the committee members signed an amended version of the original resolution, putting the investigation into effect.
Nelson, who has two months left in his term as chairman, told The Constitution the tribe’s police contacted him the next day and asked him to bring his tribal vehicle to their office and turn it in. He was told that as of March 10 he is banned from the Tribal Complex, north of Lawton, as well as his office.
Nelson has said he will continue to serve in his role until out of office.