For the eighth consecutive year, the Comanche Nation Housing Authority (CNHA) received a $1 million federal grant to assist with tribal home rehabilitation efforts.
A Comanche Nation-affiliated organization promoting self-sufficiency and providing affordable, safe and decent housing to low-income tribal member, CNHA will use the grant to assist with its home rehabilitation efforts, according to Nora Sovo, deputy director.
“There is a dire need for housing rehabilitation that goes beyond critical emergency repairs among our Nation’s long-term residents,” she said. “As the only existing federal grant that allows us to explicitly focus on home repairs, the funding helps us maintain the upkeep on tribal member’s homes to ensure they have safe and viable living spaces.”
The annual grant is part of the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) program. CNHA plans to contribute $333,250 of its own funding to optimize the initiative’s abilities. Through the program, CNHA will complete interior and exterior repairs within a minimum of 30 homes over a three-year period, according to Carlee Gettman, CNHA spokesperson.
“It’s the only federal grant that allows them to focus on home repairs, expanding their rehabilitation efforts beyond just critical emergency needs,” he said.
Interior rehabilitations will focus on electrical panel upgrades, plumbing repairs and bathroom repairs, as well as installation of interior doors, cabinets, counter tops, plumbing fixtures, water heaters, flooring, insulation, duct work and HVAC units.
Exterior rehabilitations will include the replacement and repair of roofs, exterior doors, siding, generator installation, garage doors and pin pad openers, foundation repairs and energy efficient windows, according to Sovo.
“Our most recent ICDBG program concluded in April and supported repairs for 96 homes,” she said. “With this grant, our goal is to always complete as many repairs, replacements and upgrades as possible in order to provide our low-income tribal members with the lifestyles they ultimately deserve.”
The program is now accepting applications from Comanche Nation members who are living within CNHA’s service areas and are income eligible. CNHA will service homes in need of rehabilitation services based upon living conditions and other eligibility requirements. All services must be completed within the grant’s three-year term life.
CNHA currently serves five counties in Southwest Oklahoma, including Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Kiowa and Tillman, for their federal grant programs.
To learn more about the ICDBG Home Rehabilitation Program or to apply, call 580-357-4956 or visit www.comanchehousing.com.