The Comanche Nation Housing Authority is working to make sure tribal members can have the homes they need.
As the United States faces a housing shortage, affordable housing would fit the needs of many, according to Nora Sovo, deputy director. She cited numbers from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition of 6.8 million low-income families in the nation who need affordable housing units.
Sovo said Comanche Nation Housing Authority has followed a path taken by many organizations by establishing assistance programs to combat the issue. She cited the direction and support from the Business Committee and the Housing Authority Board to find various housing initiatives and assistance programs to better accommodate tribal members.
The initiatives benefit the general welfare of the tribal community, according to Executive Director Russell Sossamon.
“As their servants, we are committed to our community to focus available resources and time into providing affordable and safe housing,” he said. “Whether members begin with renting or purchasing, our goal is to help them get on the right path to achieve and maintain affordable homeownership.”
Sossamon said Comanche Nation Housing Authority has programs of operating and owning some properties, “sort of like traditional public housing” as well as offering subsidized rentals and home ownership opportunities.
Since 1998, the programs have assisted with providing more than 850 homes to tribal members and has placed 31 members into homes over the past year, Sovo said.
“A number of our assistance programs are designed to help members obtain the necessary tools for successful homeownership,” she said, ”especially the lease-to-own program.”
The lease-to-own program provides families the opportunity for homeownership to overcome the barriers of meeting standard credit score requirements or making a large lump sum down payment.
Sovo said this program lowers the cost of the home by deducting $50,000 from the final sale price. It also covers the taxes and insurance associated with the property and drops the interest rate to zero.
Sossamon said the main goal is to assist tribal members in achieving this dream without it turning into a nightmare. It comes from one principal question, he said.
“How do we serve the low-income population and not set them up to fail,” he said. “Our approach is to look at it differently, not create a problem worse than the original problem.”
The Housing Authority's role is to assist these tribal members in meeting their needs, Sossamon said. It also means recognizing limitations. There is only finite funding and properties available. But, he said, a route to best assisting the applicants is what is sought while also facing reality.
“We can’t be homeowners for them and can’t provide housing for everyone,” he said. “We have to be realistic.”
There is a wide spectrum of needs for tribal members ranging from homelessness to home ownership, according to Sossamon. It involves taking a holistic overview to each situation. He said you have to have some mechanisms in place to address that spectrum.
“We prioritize and target to get the greatest effect,” he said. "If we had all the money we needed, we’d do anything everybody wanted. But we don’t.”
When the help is received, it can be a life-changer.
Gwendolyn Pesewonit, member of the Comanche Nation and Comanche Nation Housing Authority client, said her journey to home ownership began in the Housing Authority's rental assistance program.
“After I applied for the lease-to-own program, the CNHA team helped me prepare by providing me with a series of classes where I learned about finances and the home buying process,” she said.
The Housing Authority's lease-to-own application process offers a series of educational courses covering a wide range of criteria. From learning how to finance through homeowner expectations, maintaining homeownership and more, clients like Pesewonit are prepared to know what to do to sustain their new home while setting them up for success.
“I will never forget the day I received the call that we found the perfect house for me,” she said. “They went above and beyond to assist finding a beautiful and affordable home that not only accommodated my large family, but also my handicapped mother who needs accessible amenities throughout.”
Sossamon said another priority to attain affordable housing is helping families like Peswonit's find a desirable home that meets their requirements while remaining within a budget. There’s really a basic want by all who apply, he said.
“They want to be in a safe and kept up area and have access to good schools,” he said. “Our solution is to approach it through acquisition and working with tribal members. They identify where they want to reside, we work with them to make sure they’re informed about the factors.”
The team works closely with each client throughout the entire process to ensure their needs are heard and taken into consideration, Sossaman said.
Pesewonit said a real relationship grew from this endeavor.
“I could not have done this without CNHA,” she said. “They treated me like part of the tribal family that I am and took care of me every step of the way. They truly have tribal members’ best interest at heart.”
Sossamon said Comanche Nation Housing Authority is on track to place 10 more tribal members this year. With more than 100 applicants on the waiting list, the Housing Authority has acquired 22 homes in the last two years. Efforts continue to find more resources to help tribal members, he said.
“Our focus remains on helping our tribal members with more opportunities for affordable housing,” he said. “We’re here to serve them. We want whatever their priorities are to be our priorities.”