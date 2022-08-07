The Comanche Nation Housing Authority is working to make sure tribal members can have the homes they need.

As the United States faces a housing shortage, affordable housing would fit the needs of many, according to Nora Sovo, deputy director. She cited numbers from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition of 6.8 million low-income families in the nation who need affordable housing units.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.