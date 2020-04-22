While many Oklahoma Native American tribes are resisting negotiations over gaming compacts with the State of Oklahoma, the Comanche Nation joined with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe in signing new gaming compacts.
Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson and Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman John Shotton signed the new gaming compacts with Gov. Kevin Stitt, between the state and each tribe, during a signing ceremony at the state Capitol.
In a joint statement between leadership and the governor, the compacts are described as establishing clarity and certainty for each sovereign party while expanding gaming opportunities for the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe.
Stitt and Comanche Nation Chairman Nelson and Otoe-Missouria Tribe Chairman Shotton, announced that the gaming compacts are in the best interest of the state, tribal members and local communities where they reside and operate. In a statement, they said:
“The new compacts recognize the sovereign rights of individual tribes to conduct gaming in Oklahoma. The compacts take a sound approach to assessing the value of substantial exclusivity in a modernized tribal gaming industry, and importantly, the compacts expand opportunity for both the compacting tribes and the State to compete in future gaming markets.”
These tribe-specific agreements are meant to strengthen Oklahoma’s gaming industry, enable tribes to adapt to a rapidly changing environment with new competitive opportunities and facilitate transparency in the administration of gaming enterprises, according to the statement.
According to the Comanche Nation’s compact, existing facilities in Lawton, Devol, Walters and Richards Spur will pay exclusivity fees to the state of 4.5 percent until the Approval Trigger kicks up the amount to 6 percent upon the BIA’s approval for proposed gaming facilities in Love, Cleveland and Grady counties. According to the compact, the Love County site near Thackerville off of Interstate 35 will pay exclusivity fees to the state in the amount of 13 percent; Cleveland County near the Will Rogers Airport, 12 percent; and Grady County along Interstate 44, 8 percent.
Comanche Nation legal council Robert A. Rosette offered a statement that reminded that the tribe sued Stitt and the State of Oklahoma when the original gaming compact expired on Dec. 31, 2019. He said the tribe will now pay 4.5 percent of the revenue instead of the prior 6 percent. The tribe also will be able to provide “full-blown Class III gaming,” to include sports books.
“Indeed, the Nation takes the legal position — and continues to take the legal position in unity with all Oklahoma tribes — that the gaming compacts automatically renew. So why would the Nation now voluntarily dismiss its lawsuit against Governor Stitt and Oklahoma? The bottom line is that the Nation signed a compact that is much better than its old gaming compact,” Rosette said.
Event wagering (examples: horse racing, college or professional sports) will have the tribe turning over 1.1 percent of the transaction total. Also, wagering will not be allowed on events/athletics taking place in Oklahoma.
“For example, now patrons won’t have to pay an ‘ante’ to play a hand of blackjack, and patrons can now place a bet on the Dallas Cowboys on a Sunday afternoon. These types of new games will provide the Nation with a competitive advantage over all other tribes in its market-area, including the Dallas market,” Rosette said.
A reevaluation trigger arises when revenue exceeds $300 million. If revenue exceeds that, the tribe and state will renegotiation.
Rosette said that compact opens up possibilities to increase gaming revenues which would be used for government services for the tribe.
“While the Nation continues to stand in unity with all Oklahoma tribes that the old compact automatically renews, it chose the path that is best for the Comanche people,” he said.
The Comanche Nation passed its 2019-2020 Fiscal Year budget last year for an adjusted $62,811,515 line item budget derived from gaming revenue.
Stitt had called for tribes to renegotiate compacts at the end of 2019, causing many tribes to buck up against the proposal. Rosette said that, while the Comanche Nation supports the other tribes in their efforts regarding tribal compacts, it made sense to accept the renegotiated compact in that it allows the tribe more opportunity to earn more money at a lower rate of return to the State than with the old compact.
Prior gaming compacts called for the tribes to pay between 4 and 10 percent of casino’s net revenue in exclusivity fees, giving the tribes exclusive rights to operate casinos. Those fees generated nearly $139 million in payments to the state in 2018 from about $2.3 billion in revenue from the covered games. Stitt had publicly called for fees up to 25 percent of revenue.
During Tuesday’s press conference announcing the signing of the agreement, Nelson called it a “government to government agreement.”
“The Constitution of the United States gives authority of American Indian affairs to the federal government, not to the state governments,” he said. “Just as the United States deals with states as governments, it also deals with American Indian Tribes, Nations and Townships as governments.”
Nelson cited, for the record, the Comanche Nation’s “own inherit place in the United States since time immemorial. With a constitution adopted in 1967, the tribe has built its own tax commission, tribal court, law enforcement and conducts its own elections.” He said the Comanche Nation looks upon past treaties of land affairs with the United States as “law of their presence today and for the future of its people.”
“The ‘Lords of the Plains’ is who we are and will forever continue to be,” he said. “We are a sovereign nation within this nation.”
A quorum of Comanche Nation Business Committee members accepted the gaming compact during its Saturday meeting. The resolution was called for and passed by a “legal quorum” of Nelson, Vice Chair LaNora Parker, Secretary/Treasurer Robert Tippeconnie, Seat No. 1 June Sovo, Seat No. 2 Dianna Doyebi-Sovo, Seat No. 3 Ronald Red Elk, and Seat No. 4 Clyde Narcomey.
The vote total or who cast what vote was not available.
The new compact is slated to expire at midnight Dec. 31, 2035.
