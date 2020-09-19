The Comanche Nation is finding a way to sidestep COVID-19 concerns that have put a pause to normal business for the over 16,000-member tribe.
The tribe’s annual general council meeting is slated to take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Fort Sill Polo Field. You may begin arriving at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin after a quorum of 150 tribal members of voting age arrives.
Everyone will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Entry to the location will be at Key Gate only. You will have to have your certificate of degree of Indian blood in order to enter.
The meeting was originally scheduled in mid-April, as is described in the tribe’s constitution. But the impact of COVID-19 meant a new way to hold the meeting had to be found.
The meeting agenda will include:
•Nominations for Comanche Business Committee Seats No. 3 and 4, Secretary/Treasurer, Tribal Administrator and for legal counsel.
•Proposals for the annual election that are constitutional.
•A motion on proposals to vote by secret ballot.
Nominees will be vetted and a general election scheduled.
Tribal voters have been mailing in their ballots for Saturday’s deadline for the election to pass/fail the proposed $60.2 million 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget. The election is being conducted by absentee ballot only due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19 exposure.
The Oct. 3 general council meeting will be livestreamed at: www.comanchenation.com.