The Comanche Nation came together Saturday for its annual meeting to take care of business for the year ahead.
Native American Church member Lloyd Heminokeky addressed the gathered tribal governing body, its voters 18-and-older, inside Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex Watchetaker Hall. In addressing the meeting falling during Holy Week observation, he offered words to unite all in the packed meeting place.
“These leaders, every one of y’all are from seven different bands,” he said. “Still yet, we’re Comanches and we’re flourishing.”
Nominations were accepted for the following leadership positions:
•Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 1: Hazel Tahsequah, Ron Red Elk, Lenora Parker and Gene Sovo.
•Comanche Business Committee Seat No. 2: Ross Kahrahrah, Diana Gail Sovo.
•Tribal administrator: Julia Mantzke, Francis Joseph Attocknie, William Owens, Kenneth Lookingglass Jr., Debbie Hendrix.
•Tribal attorney: Dorsey & Whitney, Crowe & Dunlevy, Rossette Law Firm.
Mia Tahdooahnippah, executive director for Comanche Nation Entertainment, announced the tribe’s under-construction venue, the Cache War Pony Casino, will open in September 2022. It will house 250 machines, and is projected to generate $3-5 million.
The War Pony Casino is the first opening since 2014. Tahdooahnippah said it’s time to make waves in gaming in this side of the state. There are 50,000 games in Eastern Oklahoma casinos, on the western side, around 2,000, she said.
That’s a lot of opportunity for us,” she said.
The Cache casino is being constructed and put into place completely through vendor money, Tahdooahnippah said. The tribe owns and operates the venue, including the construction company.
“We look at it like it’s real estate,” she said.
The past year was good for Comanche Nation gaming. Tahdooahnippah said $74 million had been generated through gaming.
“That’s the highest we ever made,” she said, “in 39 years of gaming.”
Since 2005, the tribe’s gaming operations have paid back over $300 million in per capita distribution funds, according to Tahdooahnippah. This includes last year’s $42 million for the budget.
At this point in the year, gaming has brought well over $400 million back into the budget this year, Tahdooahnippah said.
With 672 employees across 11 counties, Tahdooahnippah said the operations are a key to prosperity and opportunity for its tribal members.
Over the next 3 ½-hours, each item on the tribe’s proposed $66,087,120 line-item budget for 2023 Fiscal Year was gone over.
With tribal members offering several motions that passed to varying degrees, the line items will have several options available to Comanche voters.
Elders Council President Sandra Toyekyoyah offered a. motion to change the proposed $1,000 elder payments to $2,000. She said more children and grandchildren are dependent on them than ever.
“More elders are living longer and longer,” she said. “We have people living on Social Security, elders.”
A former tribal chairman, Mike Burgess, questioned how that would affect the budget, not just now, but for future generations. He spoke of losses in federal funds this year and offered thoughts to the need to decrease the level of need from gaming in sustaining the tribe.
Rhonda Torralba made a motion to make a second elder payment and handicapped/disabled that would ordinarily come from the per cap distribution and place it into a separate account that would not be taxable.
Former business committee member Oscar Codopony spoke against the motion, stating its passage would cause the need to re enter into a new plan with the federal government.
It’s not the BIA, it’s the U.S. government that passed the laws to allow us to operate gaming,” he said. “They gave us that opportunity and if we reopen this, it’s a whole new can of worms.”
Both motions failed to pass.