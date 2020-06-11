Let the games begin!
With Friday’s reopening of its big gaming properties, Comanche Nation Entertainment (CNE) is readying to play the cards dealt by the COVID-19 emergency into a winning hand.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, the Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive, and the Red River Casino in Devol, will reopen.
The Comanche Nation Spur Casino at Richards Spur and the Star Casino in Walters will open their doors again at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively on Monday, according to Sarah Thornton, CNE publicist. The Comanche Travel Plazas and Quick Stops will also resume normal operating hours on Monday.
Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO, said there have been significant investments at all the properties to ensure the health and safety of team members and patrons.
“The health and safety of our tribe members, our team members and our community has been our top priority,” Tahdooahnippah said. “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to our properties with new safety procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus as much as possible.”
The hours for the Lawton and Devol facilities will change from the 24-hour cycle prior to the March 17 declaration of emergency. Both casinos will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. and shut down for four hours each morning for sanitizing protocols, according to Thornton. The Spur and Star venues will resume with regular business hours.
The Comanche Red River Hotel will remain closed until further notice.
Gaming machines, bars without seating and beverage service will be open. Table games, food services, restaurants and casino shuttles will remain closed, however.
Tahdooahnippah said the staff has been thoroughly trained on new operating procedures that include a limited number of available gaming machines.
“We are opening every other gaming machine to maintain social distancing protocols,” she said. “All others will remain disabled until further notice.”
Among the new protocols being implemented during this first phase of reopening:
•Both visitors and employees will receive a non-invasive thermal temperature screening upon entry of the properties. Those with temperatures above 100 degrees will be offered a second screening prior to being directed to medical attention.
•All team members and guests will be required to wear face coverings. They also will be provided to guests as requested while supplies last.
•Sanitization stations will be located throughout the properties for guests and staff use.
•All gaming machines will be sanitized regularly and by request. High contact areas including cashier stations, bars and other countertops will be sanitized regularly and no-touch options for high-traffic areas including restrooms have been installed throughout the properties.
•There will be no smoking, vaping and tobacco use inside any of the properties under the first-phase reopening protocol.
“Our new non-smoking protocol will be one of the biggest changes our guests will see at our properties,” Tahdooahnippah said. “This decision was not made lightly but follows the guidelines that have been recommended by health experts to help prevent the spread of the disease.”
While this weekend’s reopening of the facilities is phase one, there is no future date selected for the next phase, according to Thornton.
Tahdooahnippah said she expects the majority of CNE venues and services will be operational by the end of the year. The state and CDC recommendations are being considered regarding the reopening of the hotel, restaurants and other amenities in future phases.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.