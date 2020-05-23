The Comanche Nation casinos will remain closed for the near future.
According to a statement put out by Comanche Nation Entertainment, the enterprise is “using this vital time to double disinfect everything in sight, to make sure good clean fun can be had by all.
“Comanche Nation Entertainment has decided to postpone reopening its casinos,” Sarah Thornton, Comanche Nation Entertainment public relations spokesperson. “They haven’t set a new date for the reopenings.”
The Comanche Nation’s casinos in Lawton, Devol, Walters and Richards Spur have been closed since mid-March as part of the precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
Thornton said the enterprises are using the time while closed to “double-disinfect everything in sight” and are working with local leaders to find the best timing for reopening.
The public is asked to keep watching out for reopening updates via the Comanche Nation Casino Facebook page and other media.