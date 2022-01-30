Comanche Nation Entertainment is coordinating two clinics this week to provide COVID-19 vaccine/boosters and flu vaccines.
The clinics, being held in conjunction with the Lawton Indian Hospital, are set:
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. to noon in the Comanche Red River Casino, 196747 Oklahoma 36, Devol.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. to noon in the Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive, Lawton.
The clinics are open to team members and guests age 12 and older; those age 12-18 must be accompanied by parents or guardians. Residents seeking the vaccines should wear masks and bring their vaccination cards. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for the COVID-19 vaccines.
Information is available by calling 354-5020.