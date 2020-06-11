Comanche Nation Entertainment (CNE) is offering support of the recent gaming compact approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior between the Comanche Nation and the State of Oklahoma.
The compact, approved Monday, covers Class III gaming at all CNE properties, including slot machines, roulette and craps. As part of the compact’s terms, CNE will be able to expand and build new casinos on the tribe’s historically-significant land in Grady, Cleveland and Love counties, according to Sarah Thornton, CNE publicist.
“The compact allows Comanche Nation Entertainment to bring a new era of gaming to our communities,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEC of CNE. “We will be able to provide more jobs, more funding to the people of Oklahoma and additional services to our tribe members.”
For more information about CNE and its venues, visit www.comanchenationentertainment.com, or follow the company via its Facebook page.