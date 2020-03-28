The Comanche Business Committee (CBC) announced Friday that the closure of the Comanche Nation offices and businesses will extend until at least April 8.
“The CBC will review the status of the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, week-to-week, to ensure the safety of the tribal community and employees will remain a priority,” said Jolene Schonchin, tribe information officer.
The Comanche Nation Emergency Management Team will remain activated, and are taking COVID-19 Assistance Forms from tribal members.
The forms can be found at www.comanchenation.com or through the Comanche Nation Emergency Management Hotline at 58-492-3628.