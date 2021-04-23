Because of some weather concerns, Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive, has decided to postpone the vaccination clinic that was scheduled to take place at the casino today.
The clinic will take place from 4-6 p.m. April 30.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 23, 2021 @ 4:38 pm
Because of some weather concerns, Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive, has decided to postpone the vaccination clinic that was scheduled to take place at the casino today.
The clinic will take place from 4-6 p.m. April 30.