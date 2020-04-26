Although the Comanche Nation Casino remains closed under the threat of COVID-19, it’s making use of its Lawton location to do its part to assist with a role in the fight against the virus.
Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Blvd., will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI), according to Sarah Thornton, public relations spokesperson. The drive will be held in Comanche Nation Casino’s parking lot and the public is invited to participate.
Donors will receive a “Friends” themed T-shirt or mug, along with a $10 Comanche Credit free play certificate for when the casinos reopen, Thornton said.
This drive is in response to the OBI’s urgent request for people to donate blood, particularly during these times when we are battling a widespread pandemic, she said.
“The OBI depends on 1,200 donors each day to support the inventory needed for patients throughout the state,” Thornton said. “But as concerns about COVID-19 continue to spread, blood drives have been postponed or cancelled, causing additional challenges for blood supply.”
To schedule your appointment, contact Sally Hollingsworth, 580-250-3030 ext. 2068.