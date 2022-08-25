Cameron, Comanche Nation meeting

Following a Monday meeting, from left: Cameron University administrators Albert Johnson, Vice President for University Advancement, and Dr. Jennifer Dennis, Dean of School of Graduate & Professional Studies and Acting Dean of School of Arts & Sciences, and Comanche Nation Higher Education Specialist Angelena Ortiz, Comanche Nation Higher Education Director Christian V. Boos, and Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah pause for a picture.

 Photo courtesy Comanche Nation Public Information Office

A Monday meeting between Comanche Nation and Cameron University leaders is hoped to further enhance the relationship between the two.

It’s intended to open pathways for educational success to benefit tribal members, according to Jolene Schonchin, tribe information director.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

