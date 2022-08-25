A Monday meeting between Comanche Nation and Cameron University leaders is hoped to further enhance the relationship between the two.
It’s intended to open pathways for educational success to benefit tribal members, according to Jolene Schonchin, tribe information director.
Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah, Comanche Nation Higher Education Director Christian V. Boos, and Comanche Nation Higher Education Specialist Angelena Ortiz met Monday with Cameron University administrators Albert Johnson, Vice President for University Advancement, and Jennifer Dennis, Dean of School of Graduate & Professional Studies and Acting Dean of School of Arts & Sciences, Schonchin said.
“The meeting was held to discuss how Cameron University can increase its enrollment of Comanche Nation students, and, specifically, what can Cameron University provide for Comanche Nation students to successfully graduate in degree programs such as Education and Pre-Nursing,” she said.
Additional discussion topics included tuition waivers and book vouchers for Comanche Nation students attending Cameron University, according to Schonchin.
“This meeting was a first step in further enhancing the relationship between Cameron University and the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma,” she said. “The ultimate goals are to help Comanche Nation tribal members obtain their post-secondary degrees, to help increase attendance figures at Cameron University, and to help enhance the overall community of Lawton.”
Further meetings between Cameron University and the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma are scheduled.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.