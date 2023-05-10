Native graduation regalia

Donned in Native American regalia with her gown and mortarboard, Erin Singleton marches towards her future after receiving her diploma Friday night from Cameron University. She wears the face paint recognizing Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and a feather in her mortarboard in recognition of her heritage. With the veto of a state senate bill by Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Native American high school students may not have such an opportunity.

 Scott Rains/staff

Comanche Nation leadership is taking a stand against Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a state Senate bill protecting the rights of Native American students to display their Native American heritage during graduation ceremonies.

On Saturday, the Comanche Business Committee (CBC) offered a resolution to override Stitt’s May 1 veto of Senate Bill 429, which would have protected the right for students to don their regalia for official ceremonies.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you