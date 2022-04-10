The Comanche Nation is readying for its annual general council meeting Saturday.

The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. or when 150 tribal members 18 and older are registered to create the mandatory quorum to conduct business at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. Doors open at 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided.

The north and south gates to the tribal complex will be open. COVID-19 protocols include: temperature checkpoints and encouragement for face mask use and practicing social distancing.

Nominations will be accepted for the following positions: Comanche Business Committee Seats No. 1 and 2, tribal administrator and tribal attorney.

Following an update on the Fiscal Year 2021 auditors report and for the proposed $66,087,120 line-item budget for 2023 Fiscal Year will be discussed.

Important deadlines following the meeting:

•April 29, last day to request an absentee ballot for the general election.

•May 13, early in-person voting.

•May 14, absentee ballots due at the Lawton Post Office by noon; general election takes place.

•June 11, run-off election.

The meeting will be live streamed on the tribe’s website: comanchenation.com.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

