DUNCAN — A 20-year-old Stephens County man is in jail accused of popping off gunshots at a party with fatal intent.
Bryson Wade Hare, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate.
Hare fell under investigation after a man and teen male spoke with Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Robbie Blackford Saturday morning. They showed the back of a white Chevrolet pickup that had a busted back window and shotgun pellet holes in the glass near the rear taillight, according to the probable cause affidavit. They said it happened at a party in Comanche when one of the men and Hare got into a heated argument.
Blackford went to the home and noticed a spent shotgun shell lying in the grass and collected it as evidence, the affidavit states.
The deputy then went to speak with Hare. He said he didn’t know who pulled the trigger to the shotgun, according to the affidavit, because he was being held back by a friend and only felt the muzzle flash and heard ringing in his ears from the discharge. He was released and the deputy then went to speak with another witness at the scene of the incident. A man retrieved the shotgun from a room and turned it over to the investigators. It was a Remington 12-gauge with two green turkey shot shells in its chamber.
Witnesses told Blackford that during the party Friday night, Hare and the man who reported the shooting got into a heated argument and Hare was heard to say he was going to “kill” the other man, the affidavit states. The other man, in turn, said he was going to get a gun and shoot up the house, according to the witnesses. That’s when, they said, one man went and got the shotgun, loaded two rounds into the chamber, when someone else took the gun from him, racked a round, and handed it to Hare.
After firing a round up in the air as a warning shot, the witnesses said the other man got into his truck with the teen as a passenger to leave. According to the affidavit, Hare racked another round into the gun’s chamber, followed the truck down the driveway and fired it, hitting the back of the truck. Hare then left.
During a second interview, Hare admitted “Yes, I am the one that shot the gun,” the affidavit states. He said he was extremely angry and wasn’t sure if he’d shot once or twice.
Held on $250,000 bond, Hare returns to court at 9 a.m. March 17 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.