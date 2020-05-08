A Comanche man is accused of holding his elderly grandmother captive and of continually beating her while saying he’s “a devil worshiper.”
It’s not the first time grandparents have been the subject of incidents with the man.
Tanner James Nelson Jr., 27, made his initial appearance May 4 in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, he faces between 20 years to life in prison for the kidnapping charge and four years to life for the assault.
A May 1 welfare check call by a Stephens County sheriff’s deputy led to the discovery of events after Nelson’s mother warned that she believed her son was assaulting his grandmother.
Deputy Leslie Richardson arrived to find Nelson sitting on the couch and his grandmother in a chair across from him. The elderly woman “was visibly upset” and a cut was seen on her nose, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said he’d thrown a beer bottle at her the night before.
When questioned by deputies, she hesitated to answer when asked if Nelson was hitting her, the affidavit states. She said she didn’t want him to go to jail, she wants him to get help, according to Richardson. She said Nelson suffers from mental illness and she wanted him back into a facility for treatment.
Richardson said there were bruises on the woman’s arm, neck, upper arm, back of the head and back. She began to open up and said Nelson had been beating her for about six hours earlier that morning. She also said that he hit her throughout the night and would wake up yelling at her before assaulting her again.
At one point, she said her 6-foot tall, 200-pound grandson woke up and started yelling “ride the barrels (her name),” and she thought she was going to die, the affidavit states. She said he told her he was “a devil worshipper and was beating her because she is Christian,” Richardson said. She said he told her she was stealing his mind and that she tried to run away but couldn’t get away. She also claimed she tried to hit him with her cane but he took it away from her and hit her with it.
In October 2015, Nelson was arrested and charged with threatening to kill his grandparents and of stabbing a woman. According to a prior Constitution story, a woman told them he’d threatened to kill his grandparents and had stabbed her on the forearm while trying to stop him. The grandparents said he’d threatened to kill them but hadn’t seen the stabbing. Neither they nor the woman wanted to press charges. It is unclear if the current charges relate to this grandmother.
Nelson has prior felony convictions from Stephens County: April 2016, endeavoring to perform an act of violence and battery with a dangerous weapon, and: April 2017, aggravated assault and battery, records indicate.
Held on $250,000 bond, Nelson returns to court at 9 a.m. July 8.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.