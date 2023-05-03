Comanche Little Ponies will hold its 53rd annual celebration over Mother’s Day Weekend.
The two-day dance and cultural event is set from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 12 and noon to 11 p.m. May 13 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Admission is free for the event, which will feature more than 30 Native American arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and dance demonstrations and contests. Special guests will include the 2023-2024 Comanche Little Ponies Princess, Graison Yellowfish.
The May 12 program will open at 4 p.m. with a cedar ceremony, followed by gourd dancing at 5 p.m. and scalp and victory dancing at 6 p.m. After a song for the Comanche Little Ponies princess at 7 p.m., scalp dancing will resume at 7:30 p.m. and continue through 10 p.m.
The May 13 program begins at noon with gourd dancing, following by a new member initiation at 2 p.m. and a supper break at 5 p.m. The grand entry begins at p.m., leading into multiple dance competitions (winners will be announced at 11 p.m.).
Contests will be held in for men’s grass, men’s traditional, men’s straight, women’s buckskin, women’s jingle, men’s fancy, women’s cloth, boys and girls tiny tots, and junior boys and junior girls. A special men’s straight dance contest is planned for those age 55 and older. A women’s applique (all ages scrub dance) also is planned.
Head staff will be: Gene Sovo, master of ceremonies; Hah-Tee Delgado, head singer;; Donald Tosee, head gourd dancer; Melanie Motah, head lady dancer; Billy Komahcheet, head war dancer; Young Buffalo Horse, Host N. Drum; Travid Codynah and Charles Tahah, arena directors.