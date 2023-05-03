Comanche Little Ponies will hold its 53rd annual celebration over Mother’s Day Weekend.

The two-day dance and cultural event is set from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 12 and noon to 11 p.m. May 13 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Admission is free for the event, which will feature more than 30 Native American arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and dance demonstrations and contests. Special guests will include the 2023-2024 Comanche Little Ponies Princess, Graison Yellowfish.

