The Comanche Nation Language Department was one of 45 American Indian and Alaska Natives to receive part of $7 million in grants from the federal government.
The funding from the Indian Affairs Office of Economic Development, under the Living Language Grant Program, will help tribal organizations continue the preservation of at-risk disappearing languages, said Sarah Ticeahkie.
The Comanche Nation Language Department received $192,121 from the grant.
“The grant will allow Comanche Nation’s Language Department to hire two additional employees, who will assist them as they continue to work on a new language software, partnering with 7,000 Languages, a non-profit that creates language-learning software for Indigenous communities all around the world,” Ticeahkie said. “The grant also will ensure fast-track software training for Comanche Language’s staff, teachers, and apprentices.”
Program Director Kathryn Briner said this opens many doors for Comanche Nation’s fight for language and cultural preservation.
“I think the bottom line is, to be able to build capacity, getting those extra hands to do this and to get it out to folks as soon as possible,” she said.
Briner said with tribal members living as far away as New Zealand, all should be able to have access to the Numunu language.