A gravesite memorial service and closure ceremony is slated for 1 p.m. today at Highland Cemetery.
The U.S. Air Force will honor one of their own, a Comanche warrior lost in North Korea during early-1950s warfare.
Air Force Lt. Col. Meech Glen Tahsequah, 35, was declared dead while missing in action on Feb. 28, 1954, in North Korea. A member of the 3rd Maintenance and Support Squadron, he was a veteran of 31 combat missions aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber. He was classified Missing In Action after bailing from a B-26B Invader bomber that had run out of fuel and later crashed. He was thought to be a prisoner of war before being declared dead.
At today’s ceremony, the Air Force will provide a six-person casket flag folding and presentation detail, a firing squad and a live bugler for the playing of “Taps,” according to Lanny Asepermy, historian for the Comanche Indian Veterans Association.
Tahsequah began his serving in the Army Air Cops in July 1941. Following training, he would become a part of the 376th Bombardment Group, known as the “Liberandos,” Asepermy said. Based in Egypt, he was among those tasked with bombing supply lines between Italy and North Africa.
Long-range bombing raids were also part of Tahsequah’s mission, according to Asepermy. He remained in flight as many others were grounded from warfare.
“On 1 August 1943, he and his unit participated in one of the most daring raids of World War II, Operation Tidal Wave, a raid against Plolesti, Romania’s nine oil refineries that were providing petroleum-based fuel to the Axis powers,” he said. “The bombing run was made at treetop level. Fifth-three Allied aircraft and 668 aircrew were lost. It was the worst loss ever suffered by the U.S. Army Air Force on a single mission as it was referred to as ‘Black Sunday.’”
Following North Africa’s liberation in late 1943, Tahsequah’s group were moved to Italy where they continued with campaigns in Southern Europe and the Balkans.
For his service, Tahsequah received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the European African Middle Eastern Medal with a Bronze Service Star, WWII Victory Medal, the U.N. Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
His body has never been recovered.
Tahsequah is one of the 13 Fallen Warriors of the Comanche Nation. According to Asepermy, he also is one of 28 Comanches to be decorated for gallantry, heroism, bravery or valor and was an honored member of the Numu Pokutsi (Crazy Dog Soldier) Warrior Society.
He has been memorialized on the Courts of the Missing, Honolulu Memorial in Hawaii, the Korean War Memorial in Elmer Thomas Park, the Comanche War Scout Circle of Honor, the Comanche Indian Veterans Association Court of Honor and the Comanche Nation’s Tahsequah Garden all located at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
