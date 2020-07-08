Members of the Comanche Nation and Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma are joining forces with dual drives to recall their respective tribe’s administrations.
The two tribes’ members will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Sunset Room of the Comanche Nation Fairgrounds Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan.
The event will also include an arts and crafts sale fundraiser, according to Eleanor McDaniel, coordinator and tribal elder seeking signatures for her seven recall petitions against the members of the Comanche Nation Business Committee. Vendors are welcome to set up for a donation.
Call McDaniel, 580 483-6864.
McDaniel is seeking 1,266 signatures of enrolled, voting ages tribal members for seven recall petitions against members of the Comanche Business Committee:Willie Nelson, LaNora Parker, Bob Tippeconnie, June Sovo, Diana Sovo, Ron Redelk, Clyde Narcomy and Joe Poe Jr.
Signatures are needed by Sept. 16.
The recall particulars from McDaniel cite multiple allegations of neglect of duty and by her claim the committee members failed to disburse COVID-19 funds, and that they have brought disrepute on the tribe through signing a new gaming compact with the State of Oklahoma without bringing it to the tribal council for agreement.
Comanche Nation leadership has declined to comment on the petitions.
Several other Kiowa tribal members are circulating a petition to recall Chairman Matthew Komalty. Komalty is facing an impeachment hearing at 10 a.m. July 23 at Red Buffalo Hall of the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie.
The Kiowa Legislature voted unanimously to approve moving forward with impeachment on June 22.
The five charges cite allegations of failure to follow the Kiowa Constitution:
•Failure to secure an independent auditor to perform the tribe’s annual audit.
•Failure to ensure that the tribe’s treasurer is bonded in a sufficient amount to protect the tribe’s financial assets.
•Failure to properly nominate and obtain the confirmation of the Kiowa Legislature for appointment of executive directors to serve within the executive branch. Specifically, Komalty is accused of employing Enoch Kaulaity in the position in spite of the denial of confirmation by the legislature on April 9.
•Failed to comply with constraints placed upon the expenditure of tribal funds. Specific allegations include increasing the salaries of one or more employees above the amounts approved as part of the annual budget by the Kiowa Indian Council (KIC), and of expending or committing to expend CARES Act of 2020 COVID-19 Relief Funds without approval of the legislature or KIC.
•Failure to abide by constitutional protocols and the restated charter of the Kiowa Casino Operations Authority by “excessive removal actions which disabled the Board of Trustees” by making it unable to achieve a quorum to conduct business “in violation of the law and thereby endangering the critical gaming revenue stream of the Kiowa Tribe.”
Komalty has since denied all of the allegations. He said the complaints contain implications that convey wrongdoing and a specific way of thinking that he believes are “an example of misrepresentation of accuracy.”
The chairman said the allegation about incomplete audits is false. On June 30, the Bureau of Indian Affairs notified the tribe that effective that day, the Level II sanctions it had been under since 2016 had been lifted.
“Not only are we caught up with our independent annual audits, but we now can start planning strategically for the next phase of the tribe’s future growth and success,” he said. “The BIA letter opens the door to better planning of the tribe’s resources and gives us some breathing room.”
Calling it a negative political environment, Komalty said the Legislature’s question about proper use of CARES Act funding will lead to long-term repercussions for the tribe.
“We must follow the rules and regulations that are attached to the CARES Act Funding or any federal grants or federal financial assistance that inures to the tribe,” he said. “I inherited a financial mess that took time, resources, and long hours to clean up and set us straight. I will not allow the tribe to be put into this situation again because we want to freely give out money that has many strings attached. I just won’t do it.”
