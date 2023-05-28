The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) is “Remembering Our Fallen Warriors” Monday with its 47th Annual Memorial Day ceremony.
The event will be at 11 a.m. at Watchetaker Hall and the CIVA Court of Honor at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. Everyone is invited, according to CIVA Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko.
Pohawpatchoko will serve as master of ceremonies.
CIVA Chaplain Jimmy Caddo will open with a prayer, followed by a welcome from Vice Commander John McClung. CIVA Princess Arlene Schonchin will sign the “National Anthem,” followed by the singing of the “Flag Song” and “Memorial Song” by Robert Tehauno.
A roll call of Fallen Warriors will be recited by CIVA Co-Chaplain Ramonah Davis followed by placement of dog tags of the Fallen Warriors by CIVA veterans and family members.
Next, Tehauno will recite the roll call of Comanche veterans who died while on active duty. McClung will follow with a roll call of Comanche veterans who passed away since Memorial Day 2022.
A wreath and flags will then be placed in the CIVA Circle of Honor and the CIVA Court of Honor, followed by CIVA Sgt. of Arms Clifford Red Elk’s rendition of “Taps.” Wreaths will be placed by the CIVA princess and Auxiliary as well as flags which will be placed by family members and guests, Pohawpatchoko said.
Lunch will be provided by the CIVA Auxiliary.
