Comanche Indian Veterans Association Ceremony

Lisa Pawlowski, left, and Elizabeth Plata place an American flag in the Comanche Veterans Court of Honor during the 2022 Comanche Indian Veterans Association’s annual Memorial Day service at the tribal complex.

 Photo by Stephen Robertson

The Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA) is “Remembering Our Fallen Warriors” Monday with its 47th Annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The event will be at 11 a.m. at Watchetaker Hall and the CIVA Court of Honor at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton. Everyone is invited, according to CIVA Commander Kevin Pohawpatchoko.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

