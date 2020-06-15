The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday evening boating incident on Waurika Lake that killed a 7 year old girl from Comanche after she fell into the water and was struck by the propeller.
Investigators reported the boat driver may have been drinking.
Caleb K. Newton, 36, of Comanche, was operating a Master Craft boat at idle speed around 5:15 p.m. near the Kiowa 2 boat ramp in Jefferson County when, for an unknown reason, the girl fell in the water from the swim deck and was struck by the boat propeller, Trooper Mark Smith reported. The unidentified girl was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries.
None of the other eight adult and child passengers were injured.
Smith reported that Newton had an odor of alcoholic beverage.
The driver’s condition, the cause of the wreck and if personal flotation devices were in use remain under investigation.