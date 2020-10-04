Members of the Comanche Nation gathered for a belated general council meeting Saturday at the Fort Sill Polo Field to nominate officers and tribal officials.
The meeting, constitutionally mandated to be held each year in April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus’ effect on the tribe was noted by the tribe’s chairman.
Before the quorum of 150 tribal members was reached, Chairman William Nelson Sr. explained how COVID-19 relief funds are being provided to tribal members. He noted that while other tribes are discussing distributing the money as a per capita distribution, federal guidelines advise money distributed in that way would have to be paid back.
In Phase I of the distribution, Nelson said 1,570 tribal members received an average of $1,742 of help per as of Saturday. With Phase II underway and over 12,000 tribal members 18 years old and older, there have been 4,421 intakes of application and 3,809 have been served at an average of $951 per tribal member.
“Every little bit helps in this pandemic,” he said.
The effect of virus precautions showed Comanche spread across the post field, clad in masks and seated socially distanced in lawn chairs.
When quorum was reached, Nelson offered a statement of COVID-19’s impact on the nation.
“The Comanche Nation has been hit hard by this virus,” he said.
Nominations were taken for the following offices:
•Comanche Business Committee Seat (CBC) No. 3: Ron Red Elk, Alice Kassanavoid, Lyle Cable.
•CBC Seat No. 4: Debbie Hendrix, Blu Pahdocony, Robert Komahcheet, Sandra Gallegos, Eddie Ahdosy, Tina Emhoolah.
•Secretary/Treasurer: John David Wahnee, Gene Sovo, Bob Tippeconnie.
•Tribal Administrator: Julia Mantzke, Justin Boos, Ross Grant.
•Tribal Attorney: Rosette, LLP, Doresey & Whitney, Crowe & Dunlevy.
Nominees will have to undergo a background check and final nominations for the ballot of the upcoming general election.
CBC Seat No. 3 Ron Red Elk offered a proposal for the tribe’s usage of KCA Land Use 20 percent funds. In his resolution offered. The tribal council was asked to consider development of proposals for consideration of moving half of the 20 percent funds ($2.4 million of $4.8 million) to a secure account to be used for using past federal lawsuit dollars to use for land trust status and the development of new gaming sites outside the tribe’s traditional reservation land.
Tribal member and former chairman and tribal administrator Mike Burgess recommended the purchase of the lands be approved by the state before taking this route. Discussion of establishing the outside gaming sites was part of the compact the tribe signed with Governor Kevin Stitt in April. The State Supreme Court invalidated the compacts due to the governor overstepping his authority.
With an amendment added to get approval first, Red Elk’s motion was placed on a secret ballot for tribal members at the site but quorum was lost before the votes were cast and the item was tabled.