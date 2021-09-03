CACHE — The opening week of Cache High School’s football season began with a 12-6 win over El Reno last weekend.
But instead of being a fully joyous occasion, the presentation of the Comanche Nation flag before the game created a movement out of a moment.
It was the opposite of intentions, according to the Cache Schools superintendent.
When the Bulldogs rushed onto the hometown field before the kickoff, senior guard Jeffrey Paddyaker lifted the royal blue, red and yellow flag of the Comanche Nation into the air as he ran with his teammates. For a community with a high number of Comanche tribal members, centered on land long held by the Nation before incorporated into the Town of Cache, it offered a highlight of recognition to the tribe’s contributions.
Superintendent Chad Hance said it was a moment that was meant for an example of pride. The United States, Oklahoma and Cache High School flags have traditionally been honored at games. Paddyaker had asked his coach, Faron Griffin, for permission to carry the flag and it was granted, according to the superintendent.
“It was a great tribute,” he said. “It was a beautiful moment. Nobody was offended by the flag. It was a great tribute.”
Following the game, however, there were members of the crowd who mistook the flag for that of a sort of “movement,” akin to Black Lives Matter or the American Indian Movement. That was not the intent, according to Hance. The idea is for everyone to be represented with any sort of display.
“We said we can’t do that again, but it was fine,” he said. “We don’t want to use our football team, our kids, for any kind of movement. We understand the Comanche Nation isn’t part of that.”
There are seven Native American students on the varsity football team, four of whom are starting linemen ready to take the field tonight when they host Altus for homecoming. The majority are Comanche students.
The Numunu Nation is a federally recognized tribe and is also recognized by the United Nations. They aren’t considered a movement but a sovereign nation.
The Comanche imprint is strong in Cache. The tribe is currently building a new casino at the on-ramp from U.S. 62 and Oklahoma 115. Recently, the tribe has put up money for road repairs and made a large donation to the Cache Public Schools for its athletic program.
When Thursday afternoon’s homecoming parade commenced on Cache Road in front of the schools’ campuses, many Comanche Nation flags were flown in support of the Lords of the Plains’ contribution and impact in the community.
Comanche Chairman Mark Woomavovah said the 17,000 member tribe is behind all students and student-athletes. He and many other tribal members made their presence known, whooping and luluing to cheer on the hometown kids as they made their procession. It was a show of support, he said.
“We are here today, not to protest, but to show support to the students, student athletes, and to show our Comanche pride,” he said. “We showed our Comanche pride in Cache. We would like the opportunity to show our Comanche pride for our students and student athletes in our other surrounding communities.”
Adrianna Firecloud is a member of the Sioux Nation who lives in Cache. Three of her six children are part-Comanche and many of her kids have or are playing football for Cache at various grade levels. She joined many others to support the kids at this high point of any high school football season.
“The Comanches have taken better care of my kids than the Sioux ever have,” she said.
Kevin Pohawpatchoko said it’s time the Comanche impact is known as far as the Cache football program. With many of the spotlight players this year members of the tribe, it’s part of a legacy begun by his father, Calvin Coolidge Pohawpatchoka Sr. and fellow World War II vet Claude Adams in the early 1970s.
“History needs to be taught, they need to know their history,” he said. “This all used to be Comanche land. The majority of our population are from right here in Cache.”
Hance said he understands the importance of the Native American population in the community and the school system under his helm. With 15 percent of the student body Native American, the cultural component is something special for the Comanche County community.
However, the superintendent said when representing Cache Schools, the focus has to be on all students and citizens.
“We’re all out here together and we need to be representative of the team and in the best interest of the school to not create a situation,” he said.
By regulating the flag display to that first game, Hance recognized it may not be a popular opinion but one he believes serves the greater good.
“I knew I was going to upset some people,” he said. “I’ve got to do what’s best for the district.”
Recognizing the times we live in, Hance said the goal for school-related gatherings and events is for everyone to rally under the Bulldog flag as a unifier and not to promote specific topics, especially if they can prove divisive.
“With all the things going on in our society, I don’t want to use our kids or our school as a platform for that,” he said. “We want to represent our school as a whole and that’s our goal.”
