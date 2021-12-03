The Comanche Nation is celebrating its elders with a drive-through event.
The drive-through Elders Day event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 920 S. Sheridan. Visitors are asked to enter from the Southwest G Avenue gate.
Elder checks for $1,000 will be distributed, along with Christmas candy bags and other treats, said Jolene Schonchin, tribe information director. Bring your certificate of degree of Indian blood (CDIB card) or Oklahoma identification.
Schonchin said the event will be helmed by all tribal complex staff.
“The offices will be closed so all staff can help with the event,” she said.
On Monday, the Comanche Nation Elder Council will have its Christmas dinner from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Sill Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore.
All Comanches 62 years of age and over are invited and may bring one guest. No children, please. CDIB cards are required.
There will be Christmas candy and fruit available and door prizes will be given.
The event allows visitors to meet the 2021-2022 Elder Council officers.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.