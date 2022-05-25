One of the last first-generation Comanche speakers, Anna Wockmetooah Tahmahkera, died Sunday at 104 years of age.
Tahmahkera had celebrated her most recent birthday on Jan. 29 while living at the Edith Kassanavoid Gordon Assisted Living Center.
With her passing, there are now only 10 first-generation fluent speakers of tribe’s language surviving, Kathrynn Pewenofkit Briner told The Constitution.
Tribe Chairman Mark Woomavovah issued a statement Sunday noting the sadness that comes with the news.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tahmahkera family,” he stated. “We are so blessed to have had Ms. Anna Tahmahkera (known to many as Grandma Anna) as part of our Comanche family.”
Flags are being flown at half-staff at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex north of Lawton, as well as all tribal buildings and grounds, Woomavovah said.
Out of respect to the family of Tahmahkera, all Comanche Nation tribal offices will be closed Thursday for her funeral service to be held at 10 a.m. at Watchetaker Hall at the tribal complex.
A descendant of Chief Wildhorse, Tahmahkera was born to Judd Komah Wockmetooah and Edith Dewenoah on her father’s allotment of land near Pumpkin Center. When her mother passed when she was 4, her father married To-pay, a widow of Chief Quanah Parker. She would prove to be a major influence, Tahmahkera told The Constitution during an interview years before. It was from her, she’d said, she learned about her Comanche culture, traditions and about Chief Parker.
Tahmahkera received her United States citizenship at the age of 7 due to the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. At the age of 26, she was finally granted the right to vote. Attending Fort Sill Indian School until marrying her husband of 68 years, Vance Tahmahkera, in June 1934, after he joined the Navy during World War II, she worked as a welder in the shipyards to assist in the war effort.
A lifetime of helping people has been part of Tahmahkera’s story. Following the war, she and her husband relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, where she obtained her LPN. After retiring following 17 years as a surgical nurse at Children’s Hospital of Fort Worth, Texas, the couple returned to Cache where they made home. She then served 10 years as the director of the Comanche Nation Community Health Representative program.
It was as as a cultural preservationist that Tahmahkera served the Comanche Nation with “an incomparable lifetime role” in preserving its traditions while keeping its language and culture alive, according to Jolene Schonchin, tribe information officer.
Along with being fluent in the Comanche language, Tahmahkera was renowned for her beadwork. She beaded a belt for the late-President. George H.W. Bush and has received numerous accolades from local and statewide politicians and organizations.
For these reasons, Tahmahkera received an AARP Indian Elder honor in November 2021.