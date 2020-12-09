The annual Comanche Nation elders day will be held Friday but, due to COVID-19 precautions, it will be a drive-thru affair.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Comanche Nation’s Watchetaker Hall parking lot at the tribal complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
The elder checks will be distributed, and Christmas candy bags and other treats will be given to Comanche Nation elders, ages 62 years and older. Comanche elders are to bring their certificate of degree of Indian blood or an Oklahoma identification card.
All vehicles are to enter through the north entrance of the complex and exit through the south entrance.