CACHE — A Comanche elder is seeking signatures for a possible tribal constitutional amendment change.
Eleanor McDaniel is among tribal elders seeking enough signatures to petition the Bureau of Indian Affairs to remove recently implemented amendments to the Comanche Nation constitution.
“The newly adopted amendments put numerous restrictions on the recall petition process and a $500 fee that makes it impossible to recall leaders for wrongdoing,” she said. “The petition will amend the constitution to go back to 250 signatures without the current restrictions and no fee.”
A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache.
All tribal members must bring their tribal ID to sign the petition, McDaniel said. Bring chairs to sit and listen to the speakers.
Green chili stew, posole and fresh Pueblo bread will be served throughout the event for $5.
Call McDaniel, 580 483-6864.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.