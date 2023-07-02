The Comanche Nation Elder Council will meet at 10 a.m. July 10 at Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris, for a hot dog and hamburger cook-out. There will be games, prizes and a pot luck.

Call Marion Simmons, (580) 585-7565 for information.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you