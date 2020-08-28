A Comanche elder who has been leading a petition drive has a new petition co-sponsored by six other tribal members calling for a secretarial election to amend the tribe’s constitution.
The proposed amendments are to uphold the supreme power and authority of the tribal council and to establish clear and limited power and authority of the Comanche Business Committee and to discourage dishonest, unethical and fraudulent actions, according to Eleanor McDaniel.
In addition the petition drive to recall all seven members of the Business Committee is still on going and will continue this week. The deadline to garner 1,266 signatures on the petitions is Sept. 16 to call for tribal council meetings to address each recall.
The members of the Business Committee are charged by McDaniel with failure to look out for the well-being of the Comanche Nation and all its members during the COVID-19 pandemic and for having brought disrepute upon on the Nation by signing an invalid compact without the knowledge and approval of the tribal council.
Tribal members can stop by and sign recall petitions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 1701 SW E.
A petition rally will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache.
Members must bring a tribal ID.
There will also be an outdoor flea market and Indian taco sale Saturday and Sunday. All vendors are welcome and must bring their own outdoor setup. Set-up fee will be $10 per day.
Call McDaniel, 580 483-6864; or visit Comanche Nation Forum on Facebook.