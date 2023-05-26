With the Oklahoma Legislature’s override of Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 429, a Comanche educator said it is a small victory with big meaning for Native American students.
A lifelong educator, Comanche Nation Vice-Chairman Dr. Cornell Pewewardy noted that academic achievement of Native students is among the lowest of all U.S. ethnic, racial and cultural groups. When making the achievement of graduation, he said recognizing their heritage is an important right.
“That’s why for Native students graduating from high school or college with their full tribal regalia during commencement is critical in this day and age,” he said. “Many higher education institutions that are federal land-grant institutions have a trust responsibility to Indigenous peoples codified by law and upheld by the Supreme Court.”
When the Comanche Business Committee took action with a resolution on May 3 to protect Comanche students’ cultural and constitutional rights to wear traditional regalia during high school graduation ceremonies, Pewewardy said it was an important stand made. For him, the initiative was basic: to simply remain Indigenous, particularly in public spaces.
Now, Pewewardy said, it’s a time for an educational transformation. It takes a collective of Native voices.
“Indian education in public schools must be transformed in order for Native students to experience equality and empowerment, and to maintain cultural identities and attachments to their heritage cultures, languages, and Native Nations,” he said. “This collective effort by many sovereign Native Nations in Oklahoma, Oklahoma Council for Indian Education, their allies and friends recognizes the existing right of self-determination, and it urges Indigenous peoples to promote, develop, exercise, and maintain their orders and laws and to determine their political status and pursue freely their cultural destiny with supportive educational, social and economic development.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.