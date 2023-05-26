With the Oklahoma Legislature’s override of Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 429, a Comanche educator said it is a small victory with big meaning for Native American students.

A lifelong educator, Comanche Nation Vice-Chairman Dr. Cornell Pewewardy noted that academic achievement of Native students is among the lowest of all U.S. ethnic, racial and cultural groups. When making the achievement of graduation, he said recognizing their heritage is an important right.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you