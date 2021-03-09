Commissioners approved a $23,000 air filtration system they said would help return the courthouse to normal operation hours.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a GPS-iMOD modular needlepoint bipolar ionization air purification system during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. The system costs $23,209.98 and is paid for with county funds, said District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens. Commissioners said it will make everyone in the courthouse safer and bring the facility one step closer to pre-COVID operating hours and procedures.
“We’re breathing everybody else’s stuff in that comes through here,” Owens said. “This is just a security measure to make everyone feel better.”
According to the manufacturer’s website, the needlepoint bipolar ionization technology creates and releases ions into the airstream using the building’s existing HVAC system as the delivery method. When these ions disperse throughout a space, they seek out and form bonds with particles in the air through a process called agglomeration. This creates a snowball effect in which particles begin to cluster together. The larger a cluster of particles becomes, the easier it is for the HVAC system to safely filter it out of the air.
The commissioners also signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation declaring Comanche County a disaster area due to severe winter storms that struck the area beginning Feb. 8. The proclamation, commissioners said brings the county closer to state and federal disaster aid.
Commissioners approved reimbursement for purchase orders of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). The approval is for the Comanche County Detention Center receiving $7,724.68; Cache Public Schools for $1,954.25; and Comanche County Emergency Management for $4,209.07.