On Thursday, the Comanche County Health Department will reopen its doors for in-person services to the Women, Infants, and Children clinic.
“I am pretty excited because it is a sense of normality,” said Destinee Reese, a client at the WIC clinic. “The people that work here are always so kind and they always love to see my kid.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department worked hard to ensure clients had access to needed services. For WIC, many of those services occurred electronically or through tele-health services.
“We are excited to welcome back our WIC clients and look forward to seeing them again in person, rather than just talking to them over the phone. We have missed having their precious babies and children at our clinic,” said Lauren Hickman, Licensed Registered Dietician (RD) for the Comanche County Health Department in Lawton.
Not only are the doors reopening, but county health officials have been busy giving the WIC clinic a fresh look with hopes it can make the space more welcoming to its clients. A revitalized lobby, exam rooms, and two breastfeeding rooms will help make the place look brighter, cheerful, and family-friendly.
The health department has five Certified Lactation Specialists (CLS) available to support parents with their lactation goals. They are here to support, educate, and empower by helping the new mothers establish a good milk supply, offer guidance on optimal breastfeeding positions, tips on latching, and instructions on how to pump.
“Our CLS team has been working with the WIC program for years. Now that they have obtained certification, they can provide a new level of support for breastfeeding mothers. We know that breastfeeding provides optimal nutrition for the infant’s growth and development and that it has the potential to improve health on a nationwide scale,” said Hickman.
The health department can also help the transition to new parenthood by providing nutrition education and supplemental food program for pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to 5 years of age.