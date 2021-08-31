The Comanche County Detention Center will soon have to make a choice about whether to apply for certification to house juvenile offenders thanks to Oklahoma House Bill 2311, which was signed into law on May 7.
The legislation will require jails, adult lockups and adult detention facilities housing juveniles to apply for certification through the Oklahoma State Health Department and the Office of Juvenile Affairs before Sept. 30 — giving the county 30 days to decide.
This new certification process was raised during the call for new business of the Comanche County Facilities Authority meeting on Monday by Comanche County District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens.
“We received a letter from the Oklahoma State Department of Health informing us of the change,” Owens said.
In a copy of the letter obtained by The Lawton Constitution and addressed to “City and County Detention Facilities,” the Department of Health stated that all current certifications will expire Oct. 31.
“For us it means we would have to get certified to keep holding the juveniles we currently have in the jail,” William Hobbs, the jail administrator, said. “We hold juveniles whenever they have certain charges — murder, manslaughter, that kind of thing. Right now, we have three: two of them on murder charges and one on burglary.”
Under the new legislation, an adult detention facility holding juveniles must make sure to provide sight and sound separation for juveniles so that they cannot see or hear adult inmates.
This includes “total separation between juveniles and adult facility spatial areas such that there could be no haphazard or accidental contact between juvenile and adult residents in the respective facilities,” according to the bill.
Additionally, the bill states that facilities must provide total separation of juveniles and adults in all programs to include “recreation, education, counseling, health care, dining, sleeping and general living activities.”
“Right now, our juveniles can’t see adult inmates but they can still hear them. We’d also have to have a different kind of menu for juveniles,” Hobbs said. “Right now, I just don’t see us being in compliance with the certification so we will have to discuss how we move forward.”
Commissioners plan to discuss the certification at their Sept. 7 meeting.
“Right now, the discussion is ‘do we want to be certified,’” Hobbs said. “It’s not necessarily can we get certified; we will have to discuss if it’s something we want. We’ve got 30 days and I don’t know if we can come into compliance for certification, but here again we don’t have enough information yet.”