Comanche County Courthouse will keep its mask mandate in place, county officials said late Thursday.
Central District Commissioner Johnny Owens said he met with elected officials and department heads in the courthouse to discuss recent actions by the City Council to repeal the mask mandate that had applied to commercial buildings and other indoor entities accessible to the public. While the council lifted its mandate, members also said they support the right of businesses and other entities to keep mandates in place. Several — including the City of Lawton for its facilities — already have said their mask requirements will remain in place.
In a statement, county officials said Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5, attended the county meeting to brief the officials and answer questions.
“After much discussion, and with a consensus of the group, the decision was made to continue to require the use of face masks to enter the courthouse,” Owens said in a statement.
Courthouse personnel also will continue to conduct temperature checks before visitors are allowed in the courthouse, and social distancing protocols will remain in place.
In addition to Comanche County and the City of Lawton, officials with Fort Sill, Cameron University and Lawton Public Schools have said their mask requirements remain in effect.