Comanche County residents turned out in droves Thursday for the first day of in-person absentee voting.
By day’s end, 1,165 county residents completed in-person absentee forms to cast early ballots in the nation’s general election, said Amy Sims, Comanche County Election Board secretary. The election board office opened for voting in the Comanche County Courthouse at 8 a.m. and by 8:30 a.m., the line of voters wearing heavy winter clothing to shield themselves against a strong north wind snaked down the steps of the courthouse’s north entrance, then down the sidewalk on the courthouse’s north side before turning to run the length of the courthouse’s east side. The line of voters continued to grow, stretching nearly the length of the south side of the courthouse shortly after 9 a.m., with some voters saying they waited in line more than 2 hours.
It was a scene echoed across the state, with almost 300,000 residents casting ballots — either by mail-in or in-person — by 5 p.m. Thursday, and there are two more days of early voting left. The breakdown was 241,870 for mail-in ballots and 50,203 for in-person absentee ballots.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board website, Comanche County had recorded 958 in-person absentee ballots and 6,154 mail-in ballots by 5 p.m. Thursday. Sims said by 6 p.m., the in-person number had grown to 1,165. She said today will be more of the same.
“I expect it to be just as busy,” she said, adding she had expected heavy voting in this year’s election. “We’ve been steady all day long, there’s never been a lull.”
The good news for those waiting in line: today’s forecast shows light south winds by 10 a.m. and temperatures in the mid-60s by afternoon.
Sims, agreeing with election officials in other counties, said voting in 2020 appears to be outpacing ballots cast in the last major election.
“Last time, we had 3,000 (voters) in three days,” she said, of early voting, adding that safety protocols being applied because of the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing the process a bit.
Those safety protocols include limits on the number of voters allowed inside the voting area at one time, in order to maintain social distancing. Sims said election officials added booths and now have four, each capable of holding two voters at a time. Precinct workers also are offering voters the option of clipboards so they can sit in the courtroom seats and complete their ballots, meaning about 15 voters can cast ballots at one time.
Voters should expect the same COVID-19 protocols to apply when they vote today and Saturday. They are asked to practice social distancing and are reminded they must wear a mask when entering the courthouse. And, because the ballot and the wait can be long, voters should be prepared to be in line a while.
“And, be patient,” Sims said, adding residents voting Thursday were patient. “They were very glad we’re here to do it for them.”
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and voters should enter the courthouse through the north doors. Those voters don’t need to provide a reason for voting early, but must sign an affidavit stating they will not vote Tuesday. They also must provide photo identification or voter registration cards in order to receive ballots.
Traditional voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in precincts across the county. COVID-19 security precautions — to include social distancing, masks, routine sanitation and limits on the number of voters filling out ballots at one time — will be observed at those locations, Sims has said.
Breakdowns in other counties included:
• Caddo County: Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell described early in-person voting as “steady” all day from residents voting in the general election and municipal elections in Cyril and Gracemont. By 6 p.m., 879 residents had cast early ballots: 560 by mail-in, six by fax and 313 in-person.
• Stephens County: 2,519 total early voters, 1,438 by mail-in ballots and 1,081 in-person.
• Tillman County: 350 total early voters, 131 by mail-in ballots and 219 in-person.
• Jackson County: 1,015 total early voters, 634 by mail-in ballots and 381 by in-person.
• In Oklahoma’s most populous counties, Oklahoma County reported 78,825 early voters (3,979 in-person); Tulsa County had 55,797 early voters (3,268 in-person); and Cleveland County had 31,844 early voters (4,138 in-person).