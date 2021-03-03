Comanche County voters approved a 10-year extension of the .375 percent county sales tax Tuesday.
Voters approved the renewal 1,730-1,271 or 57.65 percent to 42.38 percent.
The tax gives a greater share of the distribution to rural fire departments and fairgrounds but cuts the budget for the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
“The voters of Comanche County won,” said Comanche County District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill. “They made their voices heard and I applaud them. It’s unfortunate that someone had to be cut but this is what it came down to. Now we’ll work with the CCIDA to find other options to fund CCIDA.”
This renewal wasn’t an increase or decrease, Cargill said. The tax has remained at a steady 3/8ths of 1 percent since its implementation in the late 1990s. While the county has seen growth over the years, the tax hasn’t been able to keep pace with the growth at the county jail. Cargill said that an increase to the tax should have been initiated earlier or even now; however, commissioners didn’t feel that an increase was an option for fear of losing the tax altogether.
The budget cut to CCIDA is about 69 percent according to numbers in County Resolution 09-08-20. This cut equates to a drop from $38,000 per month in funding to about $12,000 per month in funding.
“This cut is going to reduce our revenue by about 69 percent,” said Paul Ellwanger, chairman of CCIDA. “This will severely limit economic development in the county, but we’ll talk with county commissioners to see what can be done.”
Tuesday’s election was the first time the extension has been put to vote since it was last approved by voters in 2014.
When originally levied, the tax was used to pay off a bond issued for the jail in the late 1990s, Cargill said. Once the bond was paid off, commissioners and voters kept the tax going to fund jail operations and other county endeavors. At the time, said Cargill, the jail averaged about 140 inmates per day. Over time that number has since increased to well over 300 inmates per day. In essence, the population is rising and it’s a factor the county can’t control, officials said. Along with an ever expanding population, the cost of housing each inmate has increased while the means of funding the jail has not.
Rather than increase the tax, commissioners opted to reorganize its distribution — taking a large chunk from the CCIDA and dividing it among other entities while the jail’s distribution remains the same.
The greatest portion of the tax, at 80 percent, is used to fund the Comanche County Detention Center. These funds pay 61 jailers and staff salaries; meals and medical care for inmates; utilities and other costs associated with housing detainees, said Cargill.
The remaining 20 percent is divided up among other entities including rural fire departments — 5.2 percent, up from 3.2 percent; county fairgrounds — 5.4 percent, up from 3.4 percent; Comanche County Industrial Development Authority — 3 percent, down from 9.6 percent; Sheriff’s Department — 3 percent up from 1.8 percent. The Comanche County Capital Improvement Contingency fund receives the remaining 3.4 percent, an increase from 2 percent.
Cement School bond
In Cement, voters overwhelmingly approved two school bond measures worth $300,000.
Proposition one, for $245,000, will provide funding to construct, equip, repair and remodel school buildings; acquire school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and acquire and improve school sites. That measure passed 53-5, or 91.38 percent to 8.62 percent.
Proposition two, for $55,000, will provide funds to buy transportation equipment. That measure passed 53-6, or 89.83 percent to 10.17 percent.