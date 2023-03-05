A toddler who ate a marijuana edible is in a Texas hospital.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said an unconscious 2-year-old child from “out in the county” was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Saturday morning by the parents. The child was then transferred to a Dallas, Texas, hospital for care after THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) from marijuana was found in the system.
The sheriff said a marijuana edible must have been left out at the house and the toddler found it.
“The father had a medical (marijuana) card and, from what I understand, had several people over last week to the house,” he said.
The hospital contacted child welfare investigators. Stradley said his deputies took a report and “we’ll investigate it.”
“We’ll see what happens with the child,” he said. “Then we’ll send it over to the district attorney and he’ll make a decision (regarding legal repurcussions).”
A child ingesting a marijuana edible can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening side effects, according to the National Capital Poison Center (NCPC).
Common clinical effects that occur in children after ingesting a cannabis-containing edible include vomiting, dizziness, difficulty walking, a rapid heart rate, drowsiness, confusion and breathing difficulties. In the most severe cases, hallucinations, an abnormally slow heart rate and low blood pressure may occur.
Because young children are likely to require medical attention after unintentional consumption of cannabis edibles, parents or caregivers should contact poison control immediately for expert advice if a child eats cannabis edibles, according to NCPC.
Stradley concurs with that assessment. He understands medical marijuana card holders have the right to possess the products but warns that care should be taken with the products to make sure they don’t fall into the wrong hands.
“You need to be careful of children being around, or that older adults or anyone,” he said. “I understand it’s for them and that’s their business … some people need them, but they need to be careful.”