Lights
Comstock

A toddler who ate a marijuana edible is in a Texas hospital.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said an unconscious 2-year-old child from “out in the county” was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Saturday morning by the parents. The child was then transferred to a Dallas, Texas, hospital for care after THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) from marijuana was found in the system.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you