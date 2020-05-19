While Comanche County officials are debating the logistics of reopening the county courthouse, County Court Clerk Robert Morales said his office already has made a decision about marriage licenses.
Morales said Monday his office is working on a modified procedure that will allow residents to apply for marriage licenses online, after the county stopped issuing the licenses when the courthouse was closed in mid-March. The goal is to have the new policy in place June 1, he said.
Residents who need a marriage license would complete a form that will be available on the county court clerk website, then submit the application to the office electronically for verification. Once the information has been confirmed, the couple would make an appointment with the office to come in and sign the documentation, then pay for the license.
“It will be the couple only,” Morales said, of the two people who will be allowed to attend that appointment.
But, the news isn’t all good. Morales said the county will not yet resume its practice of conducting courthouse marriages. Morales said last week that Comanche County was one of only two courthouses in the state where marriages are conducted, which means his office sees a lot of traffic from couples from other counties.