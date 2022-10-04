For the first time in its history, Comanche County Detention Center will offer a supervised pre-trial release program to inmates in custody for non-violent offenses.
The program will be implemented through Court Related Services, an organization in charge of probation and community sentencing in Comanche County.
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said that the program would help combat overcrowding at Comanche County Detention Center, which has increasingly been a problem for the county since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the end of the day, for good candidates for the program, it’s better for them and for us for them to be out instead of in jail,” Cabelka said.
Comanche County will be the third county in Oklahoma to implement the pre-trial release program, after Cleveland and Tulsa counties.
Implementing the program will allow inmates a chance to get a head start on paying restitution and getting back on track, Cabelka said.
“Typically, if someone can pay their bond, or the bond is small enough, they get out, and if they don’t have money for their bond, they stay in jail,” Cabelka said. “Under this program, with supervision, inmates can get a job to start paying, and make it less likely that they’ll end up back in jail.”
Funding for the program will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. For now, the contract for the program runs from Oct. 1 until June 30, during which time the cost is not to exceed $80,000.
If successful, the program would allow for inmates to be released and supervised at a quarter the cost of housing them at the detention center.
“The cost for supervision is estimated at $10 a day,” Cabelka said. “Compared to about $40 to house them and feed them in the jail.”
Cabelka stressed that the program would not allow for release of any violent offenders, or inmates with a long history of either felonies or misdemeanors.
“We’re going to be very selective with who we release,” Cabelka said. “If we’re going to let them out, we want them to stay out.”
William Hobbs, the jail administrator in for Comanche County, said he was hopeful the program would make an impact on inmate counts in the jail, and make every aspect of life for employees and inmates alike easier.
“Anytime you’re dealing with overcrowding, aggravation levels are going to increase,” Hobbs said. “We’re hoping this will drive down our numbers and make a positive impact.”
Hobbs said that a list of eligible inmates was being developed, and that while the process of getting the program started may take a few months, he’s hopeful for a big impact once it’s implemented.
“Even if it just gets 20 inmates released into supervision, that’s a lot of pressure off of us,” Hobbs said. “We’re hoping good things are gonna come out of this.”