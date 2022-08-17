Comanche County government offices will see cyber security improvements across the board, paid for by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
County Commissioners voted Monday to install new safety measures, following several requests from District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill that security be updated.
“We didn’t have anything in place to protect us in case of cyber attacks,” Cargill said.
The short-term goals for new cyber security include updating the Comanche County Courthouse website’s domain name, using a .gov domain instead of the current .com domain.
“That change already adds quite a bit of extra security, believe it or not,” Cargill said.
Other immediate goals are installing new anti-virus and anti-malware protections on all county computers.
In the long-term, Cargill intends to oversee the process of moving all email addresses used for county business under the same server, allowing for added protection from viruses and email scams.
“We’ve gotten a lot of phishing emails on our computers already,” Cargill said. “This way, if there are scam emails or other things like that, someone else will see it before it makes its way onto our computers.”
The new security measures will be installed by Apprentice Information Systems, a company based in Arkansas that deals primarily in cyber security. Initial start-up costs for the installation of software and hardware are estimated to be $55,,855, with an annual cost after installation of $26,900.