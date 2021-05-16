Local students have placed in the recent statewide Law Day Contest.
Brecklyn Smith, a Flower Mound Public Schools student, earned first place in Pre-K coloring and Billie Parker, a Lawton High School student, earned first place in 10th grade writing.
They were honored by Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby in a virtual ceremony held in April. The contest is sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association.
Also placing in the Pre-K coloring contest were Flower Mound students Finn Carson, who took second place, and Conner Fike, who earned an honorable mention. Nathan Gibson, a student at Lawton High School, earned second place in the 10th-grade writing contest.
Nearly 1,300 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th entered this year’s Law Day Contest, themed “Advancing the Rule of Law Now.” To view all the winners, visit www.okbar.org/lawday/contest/winners.
“This year’s theme and its focus gave students an opportunity to learn how the rule of law is the bedrock of American rights and liberties,” said OBA President Mike Mordy of Ardmore. “With the education challenges created by the pandemic, it was rewarding to have more students participating in this annual contest than last year.”
Because of the pandemic, the OBA is moving its Ask A Lawyer statewide free legal advice and TV show on OETA to the fall.